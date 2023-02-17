Arlington: $10,000 reward for the capture of the shooter in murder case

A $10,000 reward is offered by Oak Farms Dairy to anyone who can provide information as to the whereabouts of the person or people who shot and killed 36-year-old Ali Ismail on in Arlington on Tuesday morning. Police are working hard towards the arrest and prosecution of the culprit/s to this scornful act.

Arlington Enemies of Ismail?

Surveillance video showed that upon Ismael’s arrival at his home from work, two men were walking in the 1400 block of Prentice Street in south Arlington.

Based on that video, one of the men shot Ismail multiple times after trying to burglarize vehicles in the neighborhood.

Ismail was found dead in an SUV outside his home when officers arrived at the scene.

In the video, two males were seen pulling on the door handles of multiple vehicles prior to the shooting.

The suspect farthest from the camera was wearing dark clothing and walked up to Ismail’s driveway at about the time Ismail was returning home from work, according to Arlington police.

As Ismail pulled into the driveway shortly after 5 a.m., the man fired multiple shots, police said.

Both suspects then left the scene heading east on Prentice Street.The video which was released to the public did not show the actual shooting.

The public is urged to contact Detective Hall at (817) 459-5325 if they have any information about the case or if they recognize any of the suspects or person of interest. Police also asked homeowners who live in the area, particularly those residing east of Prentice Drive, to check their video surveillance systems and see if they have footage of anything unusual from that morning, between 4 and 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ismail

Ismail had six children and his wife is pregnant with their seventh, his family said. He owned a trucking company, Panda Logistics LLC. He studied business and information technology at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and transferred to the University of Texas at Arlington when he moved to North Texas in 2008.

Arlington police said last week that they were looking for suspects in a series of car burglaries who were involved in another shooting that seriously injured a man on Blair Lane on Dec. 22. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the incidents are connected.

