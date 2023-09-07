Arnold Schwarzenegger almost died during surgery due to doctor’s mistake

Arnold Schwarzenegger candidly discussed a life-threatening experience during a recent YouTube video. He recounted the moments surrounding his third open-heart surgery, which occurred shortly before starting work on “Terminator 6.”

He said that he was ‘freaking out’ during the surgery. Schwarzenegger expressed his anxiety, recalling waking up to doctors informing him that the procedure had deviated from the plan. The medical team inadvertently punctured his heart wall, requiring immediate open-heart surgery to address internal bleeding. The surgery did not go as planned and they had to make changes.

Schwarzenegger worked hard

Despite this ordeal, the 76-year-old former California governor maintained a determined mindset. He acknowledged the gravity of the situation and emphasized the need to adapt to the circumstances. Schwarzenegger worked hard to improve his condition so that he can get out of the hospital.

Schwarzenegger began his recovery journey by taking small daily steps, gradually progressing from walking 10 steps a day to more extensive strolls within the hospital. He even enlisted the support of friends and family to motivate him and maintain a rigorous exercise routine to protect against pneumonia. His doctors told him that he had to exercise his lungs or he might get pneumonia.

Getting ready for his role

With unwavering positivity and resilience, Schwarzenegger managed to recover sufficiently to prepare for his role in “Terminator: Dark Fate” in 2019. He emphasized the importance of staying in shape and regaining physical mobility for his role, particularly the demanding fight scenes. He worked hard at the gym to stay in shape.

- Advertisement -

Throughout his recovery, Schwarzenegger leaned on his support system, which includes his four children – sons Patrick and Christopher, and daughters Katherine and Christina – from his previous marriage to Maria Shriver. Schwarzenegger and Shriver were married in 1986 but separated in 2011, with their divorce finalized a decade later. Additionally, he has a son, Joseph Baena, from an affair with Mildred “Patty” Baena during his marriage to Shriver.

Read More News

Netflix removes Percy Hynes White out of Wednesday spinoff show amid assault allegations

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts