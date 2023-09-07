Asian Americans and women most affected by AI

According to a recent study, Asian Americans and women are most affected by artificial intelligence. The study was released by the Pew Research Center and determines that among all the ethnic groups, Asian American have the highest share of workers that are exposed to AI.

This means that their job’s could be most changed or taken over by AI.

According to Pew senior researcher Rajesh Kochar this could help or harm as the future remains uncertain.

“Asian workers have the greatest degree of formal education. They are more likely to be represented in jobs that are more analytical, and that deal with the latest technologies. And that is precisely where artificial intelligence functions,” said Kochar.

Jobs like budget analysis, data entry and web development all fall in the high AI category. These tend to be high paying, require college degrees, and use a lot of technology.

The group likely to be least affected by AI are Hispanic employees because they do a lot of manual labor jobs such as construction, maintenance and landscaping.

However, the good news is that despite the threat to their jobs from AI, most workers remain optimistic and are not that scared.

But the Asian Americans are still worried saying that those in high technology jobs may be secure but not those that are blue collar workers as their jobs may soon be automated as technology and robotics automates physical labor jobs.

Khanh Vu, CEO and executive director of the Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers said of people who fall in this category, “They will be highly impacted, and they have a lot less room to adapt. AI, overall, will magnify some of these disparities that we have in our society. It doesn’t surprise me that it’s going to impact Asians. We’re just on the cusp of this revolution. This is the first wave to impact.”

The photo above is from Pew Research

