ACLU under fire after defending assaulter Duane Owen stating his gender should’ve been reaffirmed

Woke organizations tend to care more about the gender affirmation of an individual rather than their actual criminal record. Following that, conservatives are sending a lot of hate to the ACLU for defending Duane Owen, despite his crimes of unaliving a babysitter all the way back in the 1980s.

According to CNN, Florida carried out the execution of Duane Owen via lethal injection, ending a nearly four-decade-long wait for justice. Furthermore, Owen was in prison for the 1984 assault and unaliving of 14-year-old Karen Slattery and a similar charge for 38-year-old Georgianna Worden.

In addition to this, he chose not to make a final statement, and family members of the victims were present. After the execution, Slattery’s sister, Debbi Johnson, expresses relief, stating that the family could now begin to move forward.

Conservatives calling out the ACLU for defending Duane Owen

You are disgusting people Very happy he’s dead but would certainly have enjoyed it if he had suffered more in the process — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) June 17, 2023

A renown conservative, Seth Weathers, the founder of Ultra Right Beer, calls the organisation out. He states that they are disgusting for supporting a man who quite literally unalived two women. Following that, there are a number of conservatives on Twitter supporting his statement against the ACLU. Oddly enough, the organisation chooses to go with affirming the gender pronouns of a literal criminal.

So it’s safe to say ACLU is spreading misinformation — Edward (@Zblboul) September 5, 2023

- Advertisement -

X users are unimpressed at the ACLU’s attempt to rile up social media users. They claim to be a non-profit bipartisan organisation. However, it seems that they are siding towards the woke agenda. Others claim that they are attempting to stay relevant by posting click-baiting stories on X.

Like someone waived a commie wand or sprinkled dictator dust. — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupmomma17) September 5, 2023

In addition to this, the noble causes for the existence of these organisations are slowly diminishing. Users state that ACLU and others are supposedly there to help the unfortunate and homeless individuals. However, it seems that they’d rather voice support for a man who unalived innocent people back in the 1980s.

Read More News

Related Posts