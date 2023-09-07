Left pursues legal avenues to prevent Trump’s return

In a contentious twist of events reminiscent of a political thriller, Democrats in New Hampshire are launching a bold endeavor to employ legal means and exploit Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to prevent former President Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

As legal battles heat up across the nation, the determination of the left to thwart Trump’s political resurgence remains steadfast, even if it means navigating the murky waters of constitutional interpretation.

The 14th Amendment, enacted after the Civil War, includes a provision barring individuals who participated in an insurrection from holding public office. However, a striking revelation has emerged, challenging the Democrats’ maneuver. J. Christian Adams, President of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, points out a crucial detail: “Well, that provision of the Constitution is actually dead now because Congress repealed it.”

This repeal occurred way back in 1898, rendering the Democrats’ legal strategy, at the very least, questionable. Yet, in an era marked by political polarization, truth, facts, and even the law itself seem insufficient to deter the Democrats’ unyielding pursuit of their political objectives, even if it means weaponizing and politicizing the legal system.

More legal battles vs the Left

Adams elaborated on the Democrats’ tactics, stating, “That’s their whole MO now, isn’t it? When I was in the Justice Department, I saw how the law was used as a weapon against political opponents, and it’s how they play now, and Trump is the biggest political opponent to the left, and by all means necessary, they’re going to try to get rid of him.”

While the Democrats appear resolute in their mission, it might be wise for them to revisit their legal strategy. As the legal battles unfold, a more thorough examination of historical context and legal precedent may be in order, as they venture into uncharted territory in their quest to reshape the political landscape.

