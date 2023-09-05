Priscilla Presley talks about dating Elvis at 14

The Venice Film Festival launched one of the most anticipated films of this year, Priscilla by famous director Sofia Coppola.

The story chronicles Priscilla’s meeting with Elvis at 14 and their subsequent relationship. She met Elvis when she was 14 and he was 24 while he was serving in the Army in Germany.

The grooming of Priscilla and his violent behaviour is where he plies her with pills, throws chairs at her, and at one point sexually assaults her.

Priscilla was also in tears saying. “It’s very difficult to sit and watch a film about you, and about your life, and about your love, and …. I think Sofia did an amazing job. She did her homework. We spoke a couple of times, and I really put everything out for her that I could.”

Presley and her memoir

The film is adapted from her memoir titled Elvis and Me and she is also executive producer on the film.

Presley spoke about how difficult it was for her parents to understand why Elvis was so interested in her. She also said that Elvis would often pour his heart out to her, his fears, his hopes, the loss of his mother (which he could never get over). She said that she was the only person who would really listen to him and that was their biggest connection despite the fact that she was only 14 at the time.

“People think it was sex. Not at all. I never had sex with him. He was very kind, very soft, and very loving, but he also respected the fact that I was 14 years old. We were more in mind and thought, and that was our relationship,” she said of their relationship.

According to the film no one knew that she was seeing him while she was in school and it also shows the schoolgirl part of her contrasted with the part of her that has a relationship with Elvis. Of her relationship, she says that many years later they remained close as they had a daughter and she wanted to make sure that Elvis was always involved in her life.

