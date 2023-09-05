Hating body odour now makes you right wing? Basic hygiene is now seen as racism among Woke crowd 

The woke culture seems to be an anti-establishment towards a functioning society. We have educators exposing children to explicit material, men competing as women in sports and now they’re saying that basic hygiene is racist. Furthermore, conservatives are calling to end all of these nonsensical talks.

The Guardian states, research suggests that individuals with an aversion to body odors like urine and sweat tend to lean toward right-wing authoritarian attitudes. Following that, the study also found a small association between a strong aversion to body odors and support for Donald Trump during his presidential candidacy.

In addition to this, these findings align with the idea that feelings of disgust may partly underlie social discrimination, driven by an instinctual urge to avoid potential disease transmission from unfamiliar sources. Conservatives are stating that they’d rather be clean and healthy instead of looking woke.

Conservatives openly admit hatred to body odour and prioritising hygiene

If not liking body odor makes me likely to have ringwing views, I will let you know I'm the extreme extremist of being extreme. My nose doesn't work well. I often can not smell things others do, or it's very faint but place me in a room with ppl with even the smallest amount… — It's Me Again (@KDubSmiles) September 3, 2023

Some users state that they will consider themselves as extreme right wingers for this statement. Furthermore, a user claims that they have a hypersensitive nose, hence, smelling odours will be more prominent to them. The X user then explains that even in a room full of people, the one person who has said odour will be prominent to them.

I think it is respectful for others — Elegiac (@Argo_Panoptes__) September 3, 2023

Furthermore, users are mocking the woke ideology by making silly statements about phobias. An X user states that wearing deodorant is odorphobic. However, other conservatives state that wearing deodorant is the best way to be polite and not let anyone smell your odour. It is fascinating that the woke culture talks about these things seriously.

Others are claiming that Democrats are people who aren’t hygienic. Following that, this is due to most Democrat supporters claiming themselves to be woke. Those who are left wing also tend to be Democrats. It is rather peculiar that an entire ideology is identified to be cleaner than the other, literally.

Now, not all who would prefer to have good hygiene are right wingers, and vice versa. However, it is ridiculous to see the woke agenda meddling into everyone’s daily lives.

