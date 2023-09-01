Is it racist for a White person to be proud of their heritage? Conservatives say no 

We have gotten to the point where it is apparently racist for a White person to be proud of their heritage. Woke individuals state that only White people can be racist and that White lives don’t matter. Furthermore, a woke website claims that the awareness towards the unaliving of Boers in South Africa is a “racist obsession.”

According to ADL, the slogan “It’s Okay To Be White” was popular in late 2017 through a trolling effort on the 4chan forum. Furthermore, the campaign aims to provoke reactions from liberals by placing fliers with the slogan in public spaces, assuming they would react negatively.

Subsequently, White supremacists adopted and promoted the campaign. However, they sometimes add links to white supremacist websites or incorporate supremacist language and imagery. Furthermore, White supremacists had previously used this phrase on fliers and online platforms prior to the 4chan campaign’s inception.

Despite this, it seems that X users are against ADL and feel that every racial group should be proud of their background. Furthermore, many feel that they are a woke website that wants to cause hate towards a specific racial group for the color of their skin.

X users say it is not racist for a White person to be proud of their heritage

The full irony towards this situation is that conservatives knowingly feel that the enemy of today’s leftist is the traditional White family. Furthermore, it seems that liberals get vehemently upset seeing a White man with his wife and children. The forced diversification and exclusion of White people are an issue in America.

Furthermore, an X user claims that he met a South African tourist recently. The individual, presumably White, claims that 9 of his friends have been unalived. Unfortunately, the racial tension between White people and Black people in South Africa is at an all time high. Many are wondering why can’t people simply coexist in peace.

unfortunately there are a LOT of jealous antiwhites in this country — RIP #CannonHinnant another victim of antiwhitism (@TuxedoTriumph) August 31, 2023

Some sensible users state that it is alright to be proud of who you are, despite your background. However, conservatives state that there is a growing resentment against White people in certain parts of America. A question for the readers, would you feel that it’s okay to be the race that you were born with? Or should you be ashamed of something you have no control over?

