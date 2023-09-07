Britney Spears suffers wardrobe malfunction in Cabo

Britney Spears appeared to experience a wardrobe mishap when her dress slipped down her chest while she was partying in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In a video obtained by Page Six, the pop singer was seen dancing at Baja Diablo on a Sunday when one of the straps of her red dress slipped, almost revealing her breast.

Spears, accompanied by her bodyguard and a female friend dressed similarly, didn’t seem bothered by the incident and continued dancing. Shortly after, she casually adjusted her dress to cover herself.

Wardrobe malfunction

For her outing, she completed her look with white-framed sunglasses, her signature choker necklace, and a messy bun hairstyle.

After the video emerged on Wednesday, the 41-year-old “Toxic” singer took to Instagram and expressed feeling “embarrassed as hell” about the footage. She explained that she had heard music, walked in, and didn’t realize she was being recorded from all angles.

The star said that she is only human and had no idea what was happening with her hair. She made a pit stop at Mexico and was going to Italy for more anonymity.

Single life for Spears

In the past week, Spears had been enjoying her newly single life in Mexico, seen horseback riding topless and getting new tattoos.

Interestingly, she had visited Cabo with her now-estranged husband, Sam Asghari, just before their separation. Photos from July showed the former couple not appearing particularly thrilled together.

The 29-year-old fitness instructor filed for divorce from Spears on August 16 after a year of marriage, reportedly due to suspicions of infidelity with household staff.

Splitting from Sam Asghari

Spears acknowledged their split on Instagram on August 19, stating that she and Asghari were no longer together. She emphasized that the reasons behind their breakup were private.

Asghari also released a statement, saying they decided to end their six-year journey together, expressing love and respect for each other.

Let down

Following the split, it was reported that Asghari would be away from Spears for extended periods, and they had been living separately even before the divorce filing. Spears reportedly felt let down because he wasn’t present for her during important moments.

The source denied allegations that Asghari suspected Spears of infidelity and mentioned his struggles to find work since the breakup.

