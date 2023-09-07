Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied spotted without wedding rings

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied appeared somber while in Paris with their two children, sparking speculation of their separation. Both were without their wedding rings and appeared tense as they accompanied their 12-year-old son Aleph and 6-year-old daughter Amalia to school on Monday, as shown in photos from the Daily Mail.

Although they walked together, the couple exchanged only a few words during the awkward outing. Portman, aged 42, opted for a casual look with blue shorts, a white and green graphic T-shirt, sneakers, and cat-eye sunglasses, accessorized with a black purse, while she left her 4-carat Jamie Wolf-designed ring at home.

Alleged affair

Millepied, aged 46, was similarly laid-back in a white T-shirt and navy pants, wearing a blue bandana and dark sunglasses, and carrying a crossbody bag.

Despite rumors of Millepied’s alleged affair with a 25-year-old woman, the couple has maintained a united front. Just a month ago, they were seen together at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final with their son sitting between them. This outing followed an incident two months prior when Portman was photographed in tears while having a serious conversation with her husband on a park bench, marking their first public appearance together since news of the alleged affair broke.

Portman repairing the relationship

The alleged affair came to light after French magazine Voici published images of Millepied and Camille Étienne, the climate activist, meeting at his office and departing separately almost two hours later. Portman reportedly discovered the affair months before it became public, and sources suggested that the couple was making efforts to repair their relationship.

Despite their attempts, it was reported by Us Weekly a couple of months later that the pair had separated after 11 years of marriage. This news coincided with Portman being seen without her husband or wedding ring in Sydney, just one week before their wedding anniversary.

