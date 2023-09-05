New “drag queen” principal hired despite child exploitation record 

Conservatives on Twitter are vehemently angry after hearing that a “drag queen” is now the principal of an Oklahoma school. Furthermore, there are claims that the man has arrests prior to this in relation to child exploitation material and drugs. Schools should vet who they hire sternly.

According to Newsweek, Oklahoma’s chief education official is currently examining a school district in the state for appointing a principal. Apparently, the principal was facing accusations of child pornography crimes over twenty years ago. However, luckily for him, he was never formally convicted.

Shane Murnan assumes his position of principal at John Glenn Elementary School within the Western Heights School District (WHSD) in June. During this appointment, district authorities were acknowledging his historical charges on their Facebook page. In 2002, a Payne County judge dismissed the case due to insufficient evidence from prosecutors regarding Murnan’s alleged possession of child pornography.

Drag queen principal with child exploitation record

Do they know this persons past?, because if they do then they should be held liable for what could happen. — The Rubber Chicken🇨🇦 (@Gunblaze1969) September 4, 2023

X users state that those on the school board should know the past of this individual. If they actually know and were still adamant in placing him there. Furthermore, they should receive punishment if he went on to harm children under his care. Children are a sensitive topic towards conservative Americans.

this happened in 2002 when computer forensics was in its infancy. he deleted the images and prosecutors couldn't prove that he viewed them. — The 36th Chamber (@dataweapons) September 5, 2023

- Advertisement -

In addition to this, users are debating among themselves regarding the context of the principal’s case dismissal. They state that no matter if the case was dismissed, was it resolved? Others respond by saying that the authorities could not resolve the case as computer forensics were in their infancy at the time.

Lot's of wacked Republicans too. We should have Death penalty for pedos that are found guilty — sheila (@sheila62161271) September 4, 2023

- Advertisement -

Conservatives are now mocking Democrats calling them Pedocrats. However, it is not fair to accuse those in a certain political party of having ill intentions towards children. Other users state that on both ends of the spectrums, there are such people who will harm your youth.

Regardless, schools should do their due diligence before hiring someone into a position of power towards their students. If this is not done well, the lives of their students may have a negative effect, which will cause more problems for society in the future.

Read More News

Related Posts