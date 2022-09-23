‘K-pop Masterz Ep. 2’ show: ATEEZ, iKON arrive in Manila

- Advertisement -

Manila, Sept. 22 — K-pop boy bands ATEEZ and iKON have arrived in Manila for their “2022 K-pop Masterz Ep. 2 in Manila” show set on Sept. 23.

The two K-pop groups landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 past 10 p.m. on Sept. 22.

ATEEZ, iKON and GOT’s Youngjae will be headlining the “2022 K-pop Masterz Ep. 2 in Manila” show that will be held on Sept. 23 at the Araneta Coliseum.

The “2022 K-pop Masterz Ep. 2 in Manila” show will be ATEEZ’s first performance in the Philippines. They debuted in 2018.

For iKON, it will be their first in more than three years since coming to Manila in February 2019 for the Samsung Galaxy S10 launch. Their last concert in Manila was on Nov. 11, 2018 with their Continue Tour held at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It will be Youngjae’s second visit to Manila in two months. He was in Manila in July for a concert.

