The Australian Test team is now placed #1 in the latest ICC Rankings, surpassing India.

Australia’s dominance in cricket keeps getting better as they surpass India to take the coveted No. 1 spot in the most recent ICC Test rankings. While India battled to a 1-1 draw in their Test series against South Africa, they secured a clear 2-0 series lead against Pakistan at home thanks to their dominant play.

The current ODI world champions briefly held the top rank after defeating India in the World Test Championship final last June. Notably, Australia’s exciting 2-2 draw in England to retain the Ashes urn further demonstrated their dominance in international cricket.

While India’s triumph against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy was a high point, they have now lost their top status to the Aussies due to draws against the West Indies and a failed series win in South Africa. A victory over Pakistan in Sydney might strengthen Australia’s already dominant position.

Australian Test team dominance

India and Australia will play a five-match Test series at home against England and a two-match series against the West Indies, respectively, in what appears to be a back-and-forth struggle for supremacy. As both teams fight for supremacy, the upcoming months promise to be exciting for fans of cricket.

In the final of the ODI World Cup, the Australians delivered a devastating blow to India, winning by six wickets and winning their sixth championship.

Still, India has been dominant in recent Test matches, winning four of the past five series, including two particularly memorable wins in Australia. India’s superiority in Test cricket versus Australia, despite the World Cup loss, is evidence of their skill on the field and presents an inspiring story of tenacity and brilliance.

Although the scheduling is still subject to confirmation, Team India will play Australia in an exciting five-test series from November 2024 to January 2025. Although Australia has shown itself to be strong in ICC competitions—it recently defeated India in the WTC and ODI World Cup, for example—in bilateral Test matches, the story is different.

In this domain, India has dominated Australia. As these two titans of cricket square up, it promises to be a fierce struggle for supremacy as they both try to prove who is better at the gentleman’s game.

After winning their home Test series in 2014–15, Australia has had difficulty playing against Asian powerhouses.

Anticipation for the year-end series is high despite two-Test series losses in India (2017 and 2023) and surprise home losses in 2018/19 and 2020/21. Can India win a three-test series in Australia? That is still the big question.

The story of these two heavyweights of cricket meeting recently has heightened enthusiasm throughout the world and created anticipation for their much-anticipated confrontation.

Read More News

Cover Photo: IG