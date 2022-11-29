Avengers’ Aaron Taylor-Johnson likely to be the next James Bond

- Advertisement -

Aaron Taylor-Johnson will most likely be the next James Bond after his audition at Pinewood Studios. The actor who last appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Kick-Ass wooed producer Barbara Broccoli during a screen test.

Aaron Taylor Johnson had his first break in Nowhere Boy, a biopic of John Lennon. Other hit films include Godzilla, Nocturnal Animals, Outlaw King and Bullet Train.

There have been a number of actors vying for the Bond role since Daniel Craig’s leaving. His character was killed off in 2021’s No Time to Die.

To date the contenders include Tom Hardy, Paul Mescal, Rege-Jean Page and Idris Elba.

In an interview with Variety magazine, Broccoli said that they loved Elba but the commitment was long term and not everyone wants that.

“We love Idris. The thing is, it’s [the next Bond film] going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10-12 year commitment. So he’s probably thinking. ‘Do I really want that thing? Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it]”

Earlier this year the producer said that the 26th Bond film would be a reinvention of the classic franchise and it would only start filming at the very earliest in 2025.

“There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away.”

The producer also said that Bond’s character will still definitely be played by a man. “Because I don’t think a woman should play James Bond. I believe in making characters for women and not just having women play men’s roles.

“I don’t think there are enough great roles for women, and it’s very important to me that we make movies for women about women. Bond should be British, so British can be any [ethnicity or race].”

Read More News:

Dirty Dancing’s sequel to feature familiar characters although there’s no replacing Patrick Swayze

Related Posts