Dirty Dancing’s sequel to feature familiar characters although there’s no replacing Patrick Swayze

Jennifer Grey from Dirty Dancing talked about the sequel to the movie in 2024 recently saying that the audience can look forward to some familiar characters from the 80’s super hit film.

The movie will open with her character Frances ‘Baby’ Housman once again at the upscale resort of Kellerman’s. “You will see other characters that are from the original,” she told Extra TV.

Grey, 62 also told Entertainment Weekly in separate interview that the sequel won’t attempt to replace the late Patrick Swayze who played Johnny Castle.

“What happened happened, and that will never happen again. There will never be another Johnny. There will never be another Patrick. This sequel has got to be its own standalone piece,”

I can’t tell you much, sadly, but I will tell you that it will involve Baby. It will involve Kellerman’s. There will be music.

“Unless there’s a lot of CGI, Baby’s going to be a little older. It’s going to be Kellerman’s, music, dancing, love story, romance. I’m just super committed and invested in making it a fresh take.

In an interview with People magazine she said, “And I know in my heart, I would love to give fans or a young, new audience an experience that would never replicate that, but has the same kind of underpinnings. Today people think that their identity is limited, the world has told them what it is. But there are certain people who can see other parts of you.”

Dirty Dancing a fairy tale

“Dirty Dancing was a fairy tale, a successful movie and formula, using dance as a metaphor for embodying your energy and getting out of your head, and your limiting belief systems,” added Grey.

According to other sources, the story is supposedly taking place in the 90’s following Baby’s own story as well as another young woman’s story as she is coming of age at Kellerman’s.

The film’s director and co-writer Jonathan Levine said, “Johnny is part of Baby’s journey in the story, This film exists in a dialogue with the original. We want to introduce this story to a whole new generation. That said, Johnny’s absence looms large over the story, so it’s a coming-of-age story but also a coming-of-age for Baby’s character in a way.

Dirty Dancing has given birth to a TV series, a movie remake, a musical and a film in 2004 titled Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights.

The sequel will premiere at the cinema on February 9, 2024.

