Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun calls off engagement after almost a year

Celebrity couple Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have called off their engagement after 10 months according to E!News.

The Sk8er Boi singer and Mod Sun (real name Derek Smith) first met in 2020 while working on her album Love Sux. They released a collaborative single named Flames in January 2021.

Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun, who were first linked romantically in January, got engaged in April 2022. However, sources close to the couple revealed that they have been “on and off” for the past two months and are no longer together. Although, Mod Sun’s representative claimed that he was not aware of any such developments. The couple was last seen together at a pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles, celebrating Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman. Lavigne And Tyga

Earlier this week, TMZ published photos of the “Girlfriend” singer-songwriter hugging rapper Tyga after sharing a meal at Nobu restaurant.

The images sparked dating rumours between the two musicians, but a source tells People: “Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split.”

The Minnesota-born rocker released his latest album God Save the Teen earlier this month, featuring a track titled “Avril’s Song” and a collaboration with his then-partner called “Shelter.”

Mod Sun songs about Lavigne

According to Mod Sun in a recent interview with E! News, “Avril’s Song” is “sad and sweet at the same time,” and its lyrics are “a total metaphor” for how the relationship has affected him.

He told the newspaper, “I have met such a partner in this world to go through the turbulence that life offers you. “I’ve located that individual. I’m with a real grown woman who has experienced it all ten times, and she helps to improve me as a person.”

