Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly “still not in a good place”

Celebrity couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are “still not in a good place”, according to a source who told People. The Transformers star returned to Instagram on Sunday to shoot down rumours about the duo. Last week, Fox, 36, deleted her Instagram account after hinting at a possible breakup between her and Kelly, 32 (real name Colson Baker).

In a post, she said that there was no cheating involved in the relationship.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” Fox wrote. “You need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

Fox Regrets

A source who is familiar with both Fox and Kelly tells People that the Transformers actress had initially suspected something was amiss and reacted out of emotion.

- Advertisement -

“She’s now posted that there was no cheating, but she initially thought there was and now is backtracking a bit,” the source says. “She was definitely hinting at infidelity with her first post. She regrets making it all so public, but was really upset in the moment.”

“Their relationship is crazy and intense,” the source adds, “yet it wouldn’t be shocking if they were back together completely by the end of the week.”

Kelly and Fox Engaged For A Year

Fox celebrated her one-year anniversary to her engagement to Kelly last month.

In a post shared over Super Bowl weekend earlier this month, Fox had penned the lyrics, ‘You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,’ from Beyonce’s 2016 track, Pray You Catch Me.

Both Fox and Kelly were seen attending a Super Bowl party together in Arizona before the Instagram post and deactivation of her account. She had removed photos of Kelly in the main page and was seen without her two-stone engagement ring.

- Advertisement -

An insider at the time revealed to Page Six that Fox discovered both, ‘DM’s and text messages’ on the rapper’s phone which prompted her to, ‘believe he has been having an affair.’

The source further explained that, ‘They are broken up, but Megan is seeing where they stand. She wants to see what they can salvage,’ while adding that Kelly, ‘really wants to make up.’

One day after deleting her Instagram account, a separate insider told People that the two ‘had a fight’ and that the actress was ‘very upset’ and refused to ‘speak to’ the Bad Things hitmaker.

Fox Mother Of Three

Fox was previously married to fellow actor, Brian Austin Green, from 2010 until their divorce was finalized in 2021 after separating one year earlier.

The two share three children together, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. In 2020, the actress began dating Machine Gun Kelly and in January 2022, the Good Mourning star popped the big question.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Related Posts