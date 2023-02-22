John Mayer: Cops called to home after intruder trespasses

Cops were called to the house of singer John Mayer in Los Angeles recently when his security personnel spotted an intruder in the area. According to Page Six a rep at the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the incident on Monday but requests for more details were not immediately returned.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that cops were called last month after the intruder was spotted on Mayer’s security camera. The 45-year-old singer was not home at the time. Sources said that when cops arrived, they scoured the outdoor area of Mayer’s property but did not actually enter the home.

The intruder Spotted On Camera

Police reportedly did not believe that the intruder ever entered Mayer’s home since the “Gravity” singer’s security team said the house’s alarm system was never triggered.

To make sure there was no stranger around the property, a police helicopter also got involved in searching around the area, but an intruder was not found.

TMZ noted that there was no one arrested regarding the incident and there was no update on whether an investigation is still going on or not.

John Mayer Gets More Intruders

Nearly five years ago, Mayer’s home was reportedly ransacked.

Based on reports Mayer’s home in Beverly Hills was robbed with the intruder smashing a window of a bedroom. The home was ransacked and personal items and music equipment was stolen.

The person also stole some of the singer’s watches (John Mayer is popularly known for having an extensive timepiece collection).

At the time of the robbery, there was reportedly no one present around the property.

Police were called after a security guard noticed the broken window. Law enforcement sources revealed that a total of $100,000 to $200,000 worth of items were stolen. No one was arrested and Mayer was not at home during that time.

He believes in a long-term relationship

Meanwhile, John Mayer- who has been romantically linked with the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Jessica Simpson and Katy Perry – recently admitted he no longer “really dates” after getting sober six years ago.

Appearing on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, he said: “Dating is no longer a codified activity for me, it doesn’t exist in a kind of… it’s not patterned anymore.

“I don’t really date — I don’t think that I have to, to be quite honest. I quit drinking like six years ago, so I don’t have the liquid courage. I just have dry courage.”

Despite not dating anymore, Mayer noted he still believes in the idea of long lasting love rather than fleeting romance.

He said: “Every relationship I’ve ever been in was devoted to the idea that this could go the distance.

“My entire life, today included, if you told me that I could have a great two months with someone but it would end on the first day of the third month, I would not be interested.

“I’ve always sought potential for a long-term relationship.”

