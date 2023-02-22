Gerard Pique and Girlfriend Kicked Out By Restaurant Owner

Gerard Pique, a famous footballer and Shakira’s ex boyfriend was kicked out by a restaurant owner. Pique has been embroiled in controversy after being accused of cheating by his partner Shakira. Netizens have been fanning the flames of the drama on Twitter.

In January, Shakira revealed in a recent interview that Pique does not eat strawberry jam. When she returned home, she discovered that it had been consumed, leading to speculation about the state of their relationship. That in itself caused a massive drama to happen on Twitter.

Fans react to Gerard Pique being thrown out of a restaurant

People at that restaurant may have ate, but the restaurant owner truly ATE — Conor (@conormckenna101) February 21, 2023

Clara Chia Marti, and Pique have been dating ever since his messy breakup with Shakira. The both of them were reportedly kicked out of said restaurant. Gen-Z fans stated that those who were in the restaurant ate, but the restaurant owner truly “ate.” The ate meaning is referring to an individual doing something that is recognizable.

?????? Video says LA but twitter post says Barcelona…… — LINK IN BIO🔗 (@xxxseagoat) February 22, 2023

A video shows Pique and Clara stomping out from a restaurant and back into their car. It appears that the restaurant is located in Los Angeles. Earlier speculations are that the incident happened in Barcelona. Fans stated that restaurants in Spain would definitely be more than happy to serve Pique.

That's because men don't care that much about that. They like the newest thing. Extra points if the newest thing is a ride or die AKA a pick me. — GenericTwatterName (@name_twatter) February 22, 2023

More Shakira fans left remarks that were degrading his current girlfriend. One fan states that men always cheat on beautiful women with a downgraded version of their former partner. Another Twitter user responds saying that men would prefer a new person rather than sticking to the same one.

This is a generalisation of men, not all men behave this way. Some men can behave in this manner, and the same can be said about women. The fact remains that both parties, Shakira and Pique are amplifying the drama surrounding their breakup.

Opinions of Spanish fans

Acho isso um desrespeito pan, ela não teve culpa e não merece ser julgada, e o Piqué merece uma segunda chance pois ele estava fragilizado e cometeu esse erro, quem deve ser julgada é a shakira que incitou hate contra os dois divos, minha opinião…. — olivão incelino ✦ (@0liverswiftz) February 21, 2023

Spanish fans are seemingly supportive of Pique. This fan states that Pique and his new girlfriend are being judged too hard. The fan then stated that he deserves a second chance for his wrong doings. They state that Shakira should be judged for turning the whole world against him.

Exatamente. A partir do momento que você sabe que o homem é comprometido, você também tem culpa. É questão de bom senso de não se envolver com macho casado e também de empatia com a esposa do cara. — Rhá (@rhairafernanda_) February 22, 2023

Fans are still against the former footballer and his new girlfriend for their new union. One fan states that the woman who participates with a husband cheating on his wife is just as bad. Furthermore, another fan states that married people should be off limits.

