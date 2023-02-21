Investigation into mysterious slaying of Bishop David O’Connell continues

Bishop David O’Connell, 69, a bishop in L.A. for 45 years was found dead with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. His death is being investigated as murder.

The sheriff’s department, which initially described the episode as a suspicious death, has not provided information on whether or not there is a suspect or suspects. Investigators told ABC News that suicide was ruled out.

Following the announcement of authorities, Archbishop José H. Gomez released the following statement:

“We learned early this morning from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office that they have determined that the death of Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell yesterday was a homicide. We are deeply disturbed and saddened by this news.

Pray For Bishop David

Let us continue to pray for Bishop Dave and his family. And let us pray for law enforcement officials as they continue their investigation into this terrible crime.”

O’Connell’s death impelled words of anguish and consolation from city officials and other prominent figures, including former L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Shocked parishioners who were extremely distressed over what happened gathered by the crime scene Saturday as deputies investigated.

“It broke me and I was scared to tell my wife because my wife loved him so much,” said parishioner Johnny Flores.

Glendy Perez, another parishioner, said O’Connell “was a humble soul.”

“He was not the type that would have confrontations with nobody,” she said. “He was very loving, and he had like a gift of healing. When you would attend his ceremonies, it was like a gift of healing.”

The slain bishop

O’Connell was born in Ireland in 1953 and was named an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles by Pope Francis in 2015.

He studied for the priesthood at All Hallows College in Dublin and was ordained to serve in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in 1979. After ordination, he served as associate pastor in several parishes and as pastor at several parishes in L.A.

He was the chairman of the Interdiocesan Southern California Immigration Task Force, helping coordinate the church’s response to immigrant children and families from Central America.

Who would want to hurt a self-effacing and non-confrontational priest such as Bishop O’Connell? The question remains unanswered and may not be answered at all.

