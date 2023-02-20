Captain America: Harrison Ford joins Marvel as President Thaddeus Ross

Harrison Ford will soon be part of the MCU in Captain America playing the president of the United States. The 80-year-old actor will be joining the cast of Captain America: New World Order in which he will be playing the President: Thaddeus Ross.

His role was confirmed by Marvel boss Kevin Feige. Feige said that Ford was embracing the role and is tireless with the amount of work he does.

Captain America Here He Comes

According to Feige, Ford will play a big role in the film. “There are dynamics between President Ross and Sam Wilson. They have a history together, but in this film, we’ll be seeing the dynamic between Captain America and the president of the United States in a way that is just incredible.

“He’s the president of the United States in the film. And with Harrison you think about Air Force One, and you think about some of his confrontations with the president in Clear and Present Danger. This has been a dream for years, ever since Jon Favreau cast Harrison Ford in Cowboys and Aliens. I was always very jealous of that, so to have him finally in the MCU is just incredible. It’s like, I can cross that off the wishlist.”

Feige confirmed that filming would begin soon.

Ford spoke about how a Marvel film had been on his list for a while and now he lands a role in Captain America. “I thought, ‘Everybody else seems to be having a good time (in Marvel movies). I like doing something different to what I’ve ever done and pleasing people with it. So I’ll try a piece of that.”

In the new film Anthony Mackie will play Captain America with Chris Evans stating in July that he won’t be returning. Mackie’s character Sam Wilson, formerly The Falcon became the Captain after Steve Rogers passed the title on to him at the end of 2019’s devastating Avengers: Endgame. That was also the last time Evans was in the franchise.

