The mystery man of Alison Hammond is still living with parents

The mystery man of Alison Hammond is a mystery no more as the favorite TV star has revealed the love of her life – Ben Hawkin – a brawny landscape gardener who, she thinks is cute that he still lives with his parents.

This hunky landscaper, according to Hammond is someone she is “willing to marry.”

Hammond who will host the Bafta awards is a regular visitor to Ben Hawkins’ house.

Friends say the pair hit it off when she hired him to tend to her Midlands property nearly two years ago.

What friends say

A pal said: “They love to hang out and have been for meals and down to the pub.

“They’re both down to earth and get on like a house on fire.

“She makes him laugh and Alison thinks it’s cute he still lives with his parents.”

Hammond on Ben

The former Strictly star described him as “lovely” and said on ITV’s This Morning how she’d “had him hidden for a year and a half . . . and no one knew!”

Show co-host Dermot O’Leary was the first to reveal Alison’s romance in June last year, letting slip that she was a “taken” woman.

Giggling Hammond joked: “Can you believe Dermot outed me on the TV?” Speaking about her fella, she said: “He loves me to bits. He absolutely worships me and massages my feet every single day.”

In November, she told a podcast it was “a little bit” love at first sight for her, adding: “I don’t think it was love at first sight on their front.”

Alison, meanwhile, has been signed by Sky for a new quiz show, In Demand.

ITV see her as a jewel in the crown of their presenting team.

In a sign of her rising stardom, she landed the prestige gig of co-hosting the Baftas with actor Richard E. Grant at the Royal Festival Hall.

