Significant Blow: Adele and Ed Sheeran won’t play at King Charles’ Coronation

King Charles’s Coronation concert has been dealt a significant blow, as two of Britain’s biggest music superstars, Adele and Ed Sheeran, are unable to perform. According to The Mail on Sunday, the organisers had hoped to have Adele headline the Windsor Castle event after King Charles expressed his admiration for her voice.

However, sources close to Sheeran have denied that he received an invitation to participate, stating that the organisers are aware of his unavailability due to his busy schedule. The concert is scheduled for May 7, the day after the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey. It remains unclear whether alternative performers will be filling in the void left by Adele and Sheeran.

Adele and Ed Sheeran have reportedly turned down performing at King Charles III’s coronation. pic.twitter.com/xmch021S8R — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2023

The news reached Twitter and netizens had a lot to say about the whole ordeal. Some even joked that Adele is the “real” Queen of England, hence possibly why she declined. This of course was a joke.

Netizens did not miss the opportunity to take a jab at Adele, dubbing her their “Jamaican Queen” following a scandal a few years ago when she donned Jamaican-inspired clothing. At the time, some members of the woke community accused Adele of cultural appropriation for her outfit.

Admitting her fallibility, Adele, in 2021, acknowledged that she is not always infallible, citing her mistake of wearing African Bantu knots while celebrating London’s Notting Hill Carnival during her vacation in Jamaica.

Are the artists snubbing King Charles III?

Adele’s last performance date in Vegas is at the end of March LOL — Annie kim (@lilanniekim) February 20, 2023

Netizens stated that the artists did not snub the new King of England as they are experiencing packed schedules. Ed Sheeran played for the late Queen’s Jubilee and turned down this offer due to him touring. Adele also has multiple performances at Las Vegas which some fans speculate will end before the King’s coronation.

Others jumped in saying that Adele recently extended her Vegas contract, thus she will be unavailable for a longer period. There are comments citing that these artists could free up their slots for the monarch, but they simply choose not to.

However, the main reason is still unclear, and it would be best to follow according to their official reasoning. Furthermore, allegedly, Harry Styles might get an intivation to perform at the coronation. Many are excited to see the former One Direction member potentially performing in Westminster Abbey.

