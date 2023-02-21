Cameron Diaz says she never washes her face, so does Salma Hayek

Cameron Diaz has admitted that she rarely washes her face, and so does Salma Hayek. Diaz, 50 told Michelle Visage in a podcast titled Rule Breakers that she simply does not worry about her skincare routine.

She also admitted to being insecure because of Hollywood’s unrealistic beauty standards.

“I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectifications, you know that women, and exploitations are subjected to. I have bought into all of them myself, you know, at certain times. It’s hard not to. It’s hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against other markers of beauty.”

In fact The Mask actress left Hollywood in 2014 but made a comeback recently acting with Jamie Foxx in Back in Action.

“I’m just not in that place right now like where I put any energy. I don’t care. Literally its the last thing. I think about on a daily basis.”

“I literally do nothing. I like never wash my face… Twice a month, if I’m lucky. I’ll be like, ‘Oh, I better put this on. One time works, right?

What about Salma Hayek?

“It’s just a different time in my life now. Now I’m here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I’ve ever done in my life… it’s just completely the best thing.”

Diaz isn’t the only one not washing her face. Actress Salma Hayek also admitted to not washing her face in the morning saying that it was her grandmother’s beauty secret.

“My grandmother taught me never wash my face in the morning. It’s not disgusting guys. What happens at night is your skin produces all the oils that your skin needs to look youthful. It regenerates. So, wash your skin really great at night but don’t wash the hard work off your skin in the morning,” said Hayek.

Apparently washing your face every morning especially in the dry winter months can lead to dry skin.

