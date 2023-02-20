Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis sued by former nanny

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis former nanny Ericka Genaro is alleging that she was wrongfully terminated and is asking for damages and lost wages. Genaro had worked for the couple between 2018 and 2021 and took on a parenting role for Otis,8, and Daisy,6 after Wilde left the family home in November 2020.

Her attorneys are alleging that she was under huge pressure as the primary caretaker of the children. Court documents also state that the couple had agreed to engage in group therapy with Genaro through remote sessions and group text messages.

Wilde and Sudeikis Trouble

The nanny said that medical professionals had advised her to take a three-day break from work but after she spoke with Sudeikis he fired her on the spot.

Her attorney Ron Zambians said, “Employees are most vulnerable when they need time off to care for themselves. Laws are in place for just that reason, to afford them peace of mind to take that time without fear of losing their job.”

Genaro believes she was terminated “because of her disability of anxiety/depression and for seeking the reasonable accommodation of a three-day leave of absence for the same.”

She also filed a Complaint of Discrimination with the Civil Rights Department for the State of California and obtained a right to sue letter.

The lawsuit comes just four months after Sudeikis and Wilde slammed the former nanny for allegations she made about the reason for their split.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly. Her now 18-month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

The couple split in November 2020.

