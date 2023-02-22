East Palestine Mayor SLAMS Biden For Not Prioritising Americans

The chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio has garnered the attention of social media, particularly from the conservatives. Now, even the mayor of the town is coming on the press saying that Biden does not care about the American citizens.

According to Breitbart, during an episode of “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Fox News Channel on Monday, East Palestine, Ohio Mayor Trent Conaway expressed his disapproval of President Joe Biden’s trip to Ukraine, describing it as a “slap in the face” to the American people.

Mayor Conaway further criticised the President for allegedly prioritising foreign aid over domestic issues. Bold claims that the President’s decision to give “millions of dollars away” to Ukraine instead of addressing pressing issues in the United States suggests that he does not care about his own country’s citizens.

Twitter users agree with East Palestine Mayor

I don't blame them at all for feeling slighted. The Administration completely ignored this event until there was so much public uproar they had to do something. — Big Bend 1911 (@Charles07788205) February 21, 2023

Benny Johnson, a TV talk show host, stated that Mayor Trent Conaway figuratively ended Biden’s career.

- Advertisement -

A netizen agreed with the sentiment stating that it is clear that Joe Biden does not care about Americans. The Biden administration ignored the whole situation until it garnered national headlines and some speculate that Biden would’ve swept it under the rug.

Some claim that if anyone had a closer look towards Joe Biden’s past, they would know what kind of person he is. Furthermore, there are a number of controversies surrounding the President as he has served as a politician since the 1970s.

And your problem is exactly what. Because I'm pretty damn sure Ronald Reagan would do the same thing or more. What party do you come from? — Frederick (@Frederi63366526) February 21, 2023

There were some defending Joe Biden. One commenter stated that Biden has given half a billion to Ukraine and has done nothing to help East Palestine. The Democrat supporter then stated that Ronald Regan would’ve done the exact same thing. This is citing that Republicans would also aid Ukraine over East Palestine.

- Advertisement -

At the end of the day, a President should prioritise his people. In the case of the Ukrainians, it is unfortunate for them to be struggling throughout this war. However, it does not mean that the President of the United States should disregard his responsibility and ignore the issue completely.

Read More News

Related Posts