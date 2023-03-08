Avril Lavigne seals relationship with a kiss

Finally, the rumours are true. Avril Lavigne and Tyga confirmed their relationship with tons of PDA on Monday during a Paris Fashion Week event. The 38-year-old Complicated singer and 33-year-old Rack City rapper were photographed kissing and holding hands at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party.

Tyga, who wore baggy clothes, put an arm around his new beau’s neck and grabbed the bottom of her head with his other hand. In front of many people, the new couple shared many kisses unashamedly.

Mod Sun and Lavigne broke off the engagement

Avril Lavigne has reportedly moved on from her previous engagement to Mod Sun and is now getting to know Tyga in a casual relationship, according to insiders. Lavigne and Mod Sun had been on and off again for months before officially calling off their engagement in February 2022.

Mod Sun announced the split on his Instagram account last week. Meanwhile, Lavigne and Tyga were recently spotted arriving together at a party in Paris. The insider told People that the pair are still getting to know each other, and the relationship is very new and casual. - Advertisement - The “Sk8er Boi” singer has been surrounded by love on her tour, according to Mod Sun’s Instagram post, and it appears she may have found some new companionship in Tyga.

Mod Sun and Lavigne had an on and off relationship

The former couple reportedly had been having issues in recent months, forcing them to break up and make up a few times, before finally ending the relationship for good, per Page Six.

The news came just days after Lavigne was spotted getting cosy with rapper Tyga at Nobu in Malibu, California.

According to an insider that told People at the time, “Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split.”

