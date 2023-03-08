Airline passenger threatens murder and tries to stab a flight attendant 

An unfortunate incident for United Airlines as one of their passengers appears to have a psychotic break during a flight where he threatens to murder people. He also attempts to stab a flight attendant with a broken plastic spoon.

A routine flight from Los Angeles to Boston ends up with such an incident. According to the Daily Mail, the passenger is charged with a single count of interference. Furthermore, there is an accusation on him for attempting to interfere with flight crew members using a dangerous weapon.

Passengers spot the man yelling at individuals sitting around him while he is standing up in his seat. He strikes the flight attendant on the neck three times. Then he makes a threatening motion with his arms, and walks towards the front of the plane while brandishing the broken spoon.

What are Twitter users thinking about the passenger threatening others?

Cue the sympathizers “but maybe there’s something wrong with him, leave him alone.” No, he committed a federal crime — Dee Z. Nhuts (@yourfavstanman) March 7, 2023

Netizens are angry at the whole incident. Some are even stating that there will be people who will disappointingly defend the person. This is solely on the basis that he is guilty of a federal crime, despite if he is mentally ill or not.

Some are even accusing the person of attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), citing that conservatives are insane. However, despite a person’s political belief, their wrongful actions do not uphold the values of their desired beliefs. Another netizen calls out the accuser implying that it is a lie.

If he’s in jail it’s not like he’s needs to be on a no fly list — topographicallyambitious (@dracophyllum) March 7, 2023

Netizens are also up in arms saying that passengers should have less “rights” on board an aircraft. Calls for longer jail sentences for passengers like this are also a popular opinion.

And I thought our trip to Hawaii with like 200 highschool marching band kids was hell 😳 — Eliciafe Recibe (@BreciFlea) March 7, 2023

Another Twitter user states that he understands the situation. On a flight from Hawaii, apparently a schizophrenic passenger who didn’t take his medication did the same thing. Regardless, any passenger with certain disorders flying should take into account their possible reactions while flying as it will disrupt the flight.

