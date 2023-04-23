Bachelor contestant talks about toxic stint as a Disney Princess

The Happiest Place on Earth was actually quite the opposite for Disney employee and ex Bachelor contestant who had a toxic stint as a ‘princess’.

Hunter Haag, a former Disney employee posted her experience in a Tik Tok videos on April 6. Her video got 2.5 million views. Haag appeared in The Bachelor in Season 26 and Bachelor in Paradise in Season 8.

“I feel like it can be really hard working at Disney as a princess when you have to be happy 100% of the time because you can’t ever give yourself any grace to just be upset,” said Haag.

Haag in a Toxic Stint

She used to play Rapunzel and Belle from 2016 until 2021 and was later laid off due to Covid.

In a 5-minute video, she complained about not being able to talk about her job. She described her experience as “traumatic”.

- Advertisement -

She said it was really hard smiling for strangers while going through her own personal traumas and having to mask her emotions constantly.

She also talked about how everything was based on looks when it comes to working in such jobs.

“Every eight months, we would get checked to make sure that we still fit the character profile, meaning that we still look young enough to be the character that we’re portraying and that we still have the same silhouette we did when we were hired.

Your silhouette is your body, and they want to make sure that you’re still fit enough or slender enough. If you fail the character profile check, you get a ‘disapproval’ meaning you’re no longer allowed to play the character anymore,” said Haag.

Eating Disorder

Haag added that people who struggle with an eating disorder maybe “triggered’.

- Advertisement -

She also said that she is not supposed to “talk openly” about her job.

“Super exciting job, but if somebody asks you what you do, I would say something like, ‘Oh, I work in merchandise at Adventureland’ because they can’t know you’re a character. You also have to be really careful about what you put online as far as pictures go, and make sure no one comments on your photos being like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so beautiful!”, because all of the comments have to be directed to the character.”

Netizens who watched her video on Tik Tok thanked her for being so transparent about her experience.

Read More News

Photo above is from YouTube screen grab

Related Posts