Plus size influencer DEMANDS airlines to give EXTRA seats for her

The body positivity movement is taking it up a notch by having a plus sized influencer demanding that airlines in the United States give her more seats when she travels. However, this is receiving backlash from a plethora of conservatives. Many think that it is an individual’s choice on being a certain weight.

According to the New York Post, Jae’lynn Chaney, a resident of Vancouver, Washington, is launching a petition with the title, “Demand for the FAA to Protect Plus-Sized Customers.”

The petition outlines a series of demands to ensure that larger passengers are able to travel by air without any issues. Chaney states that her recent flight from Pasco, WA to Denver, which is a little over 2 hours, was marred by discrimination against her.

She claims that other passengers refrain from sitting next to her and spread “hateful comments” and “disapproving looks” to her. The content creator further emphasises that this is not the first occurrence of discrimination she faces while travelling by air.

Twitter users react to the plus size model demanding extra seats on flights

If I have to pay $100 extra for my bag being 0.15lbs over limit… then you can pay for the extra seats Good grief the entitlement of this “plus size influencer” — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) April 18, 2023

Unfortunately, Twitter users are vehemently disagreeing with the plus size model. One user states that the airlines are charging him $100 extra for extra baggage, she can very well pay for an extra seat.

Asian parenting should be done to these plus size people — Dharmatejareddy (@dharmicguru08) April 18, 2023

However, Twitter users even resort to jokes about the influencer’s weight. One user states that she should either pay for the extra seats or lose her weight in order to travel comfortably. Furthermore, another user jokes that she needs an “Asian” parent in order for her to be in shape.

6ft 1 and I’m tons of fun.. — dante petrizzo (@foustical) April 18, 2023

Furthermore, the discussion reaches to the point that even Andrew Tate’s brother, Tristan Tate came into the picture. He claims that he is 6 foot 4 and when he was “broke” the airlines still require that he pays for extra legroom. He jokes that maybe one day the government will fund his private jet privilege for simply being too tall.

She’s so fat, when she goes camping the Bears have to hide their food. Silvio Dante🤣 — Garrett Stephens (@Gstephens313) April 18, 2023

Moreover, user states that her being overweight is causing more problems towards the environment. These responses could probably be stemmed from politicians urging the general population to reduce their carbon footprint.

