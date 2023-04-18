Conservatives find NYC mayor “PRETENTIOUS” for declaring WAR on DAIRY and MEAT

The controversial topic of eating meat is gaining more traction as the mayor of New York City (NYC), Eric Adams declares war on meat and dairy products. For most people, these products are essential to our daily lives as their intention is to nourish the population. However, with the vegan ideology slowly gaining momentum, some are supporting the banning of meat.

According to the New York Times, reducing food-related emissions by a third in the next nine years is the goal by Mayor Eric Adams announcement on Monday. He shares data that reveal that food consumption in New York City has a similar impact on the climate as transportation.

The city spends about $300 million every year on food for public schools, jails and public hospitals. The carbon footprint of its food purchases is equivalent to the yearly emissions of more than 70,000 cars that run on gas. The city is pledging to lower its food-related emissions by a quarter by 2030 under Bill de Blasio’s administration in 2021.

Following that, Adams states that it is easy to discuss the emissions from vehicles and buildings. However,people also need to talk about beef. He says this while standing next to a chef wearing a hat in a city hospital kitchen.

Twitter users react to the controversial statement by NYC’s mayor

You know exactly zero of these Democrat con artists will be giving up their New York Strip steaks or fancy cheeses. These fake elites can shove their neofeudalist pretensions where the sun don’t shine — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 18, 2023

However, End Wokeness is currently garnering millions of views on Twitter for posting the mayor’s speech. Furthermore, Twitter users are stating that these Democrats are forcing the public to reduce meat. Ironically, they will not back down on eating their expensive steaks. Conservatives are finding these people pretentious.

It’s hard to get by after getting arrested in NYC. Damn near impossible. No one really gets arrested on legal terms in that mess of an evil control environment. — Justin (@Compellicopter) April 18, 2023

Despite this, others are stating that the mayor should prioritise according to what the city actually needs. Which is more law enforcement. Crime is rapidly increasing in NYC, especially when it involves shoplifting. Apparently, there are 300 people that are getting rearrested over 6,000 times for the same crime.

seems like in NYC it would be a sewer rat they have enough of them to go around for decades — palgramming (@palgramming) April 18, 2023

Following that, conservatives are speculating that the mayor will then encourage the people to eat cockroaches. However, some state that the most likely scenario would be “sewer rats” as the city has been dealing with an overpopulation of them for decades, if not for a century.

