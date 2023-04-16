Harry Potter to become a television series

Harry Potter will soon arrive on our small screens via the Max streaming service. Warner Bros Discovery will be rebooting the Harry Potter series alongside author and executive producer J.K Rowling.

WBD CEO David Zaslav said, “My wife and I, we read [the Harry Potter books] to each of our three kids. It’s really moving, for ten consecutive years, people will see Harry Potter on HBO; I mean it’s really something.”

Harry Potter author J.K Rowling said, “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series.”

HBO & Max Content chairman and CEO Casey Bloys said, “We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way. Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros Televsion and J.K Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all these years.”

A brand new cast will portray Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley and their Hogwarts friends and enemies.

A press release issued by Max states, “Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

The first book was published in 1997 with the seventh and final book released in 2007. The books have been made into eight films with its cast comprising Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grant becoming household names.

Photo above is from Warnerbros.fandom.com

