Son drugged mother, killed her, then locked up her dead body

Sean Rivera, 28 years old from Pennsylvania, was accused of drugging his 72-year-old mother with fentanyl and fatally shooting her to death then locked up her dead body.

Buck County prosecutors charged Rivera with criminal homicide, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and other crimes for the death of Carol J. Clark.

According to officials, police were alerted of a disagreement between two brothers about the whereabouts of their mother.

Sean Rivera Argued with Mother

Based on the criminal complaint filed, Rivera told his brother, Adam Clark-Valle, who lives in New York, that their mother had died.

Clark-Valle arrived at the home and was told by Rivera that their mother got sick, died and that she was at a hospital after suffering a heart attack, as stated in the complaint.

The police said that Clark-Valle checked area hospitals to look for his mother and called the police upon returning to the home after Rivera was missing.

Fentanyl

Prosecutors allege that Rivera put fentanyl on his mother’s iced tea Saturday night, placed Clark inside her vehicle, and drove her to a shed in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, where he shot her multiple times and locked her inside using one of the purchased padlocks.

Authorities discovered Clark’s body inside the shed covered in a blue tarp. She was pronounced dead on Monday.

Rivera is being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail, prosecutors said. Buck County prosecutors have not yet established the motive of the killing.

