Halle Berry wears nothing while sipping wine on her balcony

Catwoman actress Halle Berry knows a thing or two about enjoyment. On Saturday the Oscar-winning actress went buff for happy hour on her balcony.

“i do what i wanna do. 💋,” the “Catwoman” star, 56, captioned a sultry snap of herself drinking wine while standing naked on a balcony.

“happy Saturday,” she added to her eight million followers.

Halle Berry Keeping it sexy

Leaving little to the imagination, Berry covered her chest with her arm and leaned over the balcony railing where she used it to cover her bottom half in shadows.

The comment section of the Instagram account of Halle Berry was flooded by fans’ comments.

- Advertisement -

“how many people ZOOmed in on that pic hoping!!😂😂😂😂 LOL I know I did,” one fan wrote hoping to see a bit more.

“I’m guilty of zooming in. 😂😍,” another hopeful added, while one inquired, “Who’s the photographer… I’m jelly 😍😂”

“Looks like a cover from a romantic novel, one where a woman fell in love with herself wholeheartedly,” said one fan as reported by Mirror.

Other celebrities also complimented her

Kelly Rowland commented: “YES!!!!”, while another wrote: “I’m not into girls, but Halle can get it she can have meeee.”

“I know that’s right Halle Berry, you worked hard to be able to do whatever you want to do! Be loud and proud.”

- Advertisement -

One comment wrote: “Do what you do sis! While a third was shocked at her nakedness on the social media app: “Is she naked?” they asked.

“Now this is SEXY! You can’t see anything but can imagine everything,” another commented.

Meanwhile others told Berry that they had added her upload to their vision board.

“Putting this on my vision board for my 50s”, one typed. Another added: “When I tell you I just saved this for my summer vision board.”

The 56-year-old mother-of-two modelled a black string bikini with a beachfront back drop last weekend. She stunned with her pixie haircut with chunks of blond hair. The X-Men actress wore a loose kaftan over the top.

- Advertisement -

In one hand she held a champagne flute as she leaned against a glass balcony.

“Keeping my spirits up,” she wrote in the caption.

Read More News

Photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts