This is why Diddy is still paying $5,000 to Sting everyday!

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the American rapper, songwriter, and record producer, is still paying Sting, the frontman of The Police, $5,000 in royalties every day for sampling the band’s hit song “Every Breath You Take.”

This is for his 1997 tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G. titled “I’ll Be Missing You.”

Diddy made the revelation in a tweet after a 2018 clip from “The Breakfast Club” was recirculated on Twitter in which Sting said that the rapper was paying him $2,000 every day “for the rest of his life” for using the song.

Diddy Corrects Sting

However, Diddy corrected Sting, stating that the amount he pays is actually $5,000 a day.

This payment deal has been making headlines for years. In 2003, Sting told Rolling Stone that when Elton John heard “I’ll Be Missing You,” he told him, “You’re gonna be a millionaire!” Sting also mentioned that he put a couple of his kids through college with the proceeds and that he and Diddy are still good friends.

- Advertisement -

Despite the substantial daily payment, it is unlikely to be causing financial strain for Diddy, who is estimated to have earned $90 million in 2022 alone, according to Forbes. The magazine also estimated his net worth to be $740 million in 2019, thanks in part to his partnership with Ciroc vodka.

Diddy, who rose to fame in the 1990s, has been a prominent figure in the hip-hop industry for decades. He has released several successful albums, including “No Way Out” and “Forever,” and has won numerous awards, including three Grammy Awards. He has also produced records for several famous musicians, such as Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, and The Notorious B.I.G.

Sting’s Rise To Fame

Sting, on the other hand, is a British musician and actor who rose to fame as the lead singer and bassist of the rock band The Police.

After the band disbanded in 1986, Sting embarked on a successful solo career, releasing several hit albums, including “The Dream of the Blue Turstles” and “Ten Summoner’s Tales.” He has won numerous awards throughout his career, including 17 Grammy Awards and an Emmy Award.

- Advertisement -

The two artists have collaborated in the past, with Sting featuring on Diddy’s song “I’ll Be Missing You” and Diddy appearing on a remix of Sting’s song “Desert Rose.”

Despite the ongoing daily payment, the two musicians have maintained a good relationship over the years.

Read More News

Photo above is from Wikipedia

Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Related Posts