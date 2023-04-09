Stormy Daniels on Trump: “I feel sorry for him”

In a nearly 90-minute interview that was aired through Fox Nation in the U.S., TalkTV in the UK, and Sky News Australia, Stormy Daniels poured her heart out on what she thinks about the indicted former US president Donald Trump.

Daniels’ first major interview since Donald Trump’s indictment, the porn star turned real estate ghostbuster said that while she wants the former president to be “held accountable” she doesn’t believe he should go to prison.

“I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration. I feel like the other things that he has done if he is found guilty, absolutely,” Daniels said.

“Those are such more significant crimes,” she added. “I mean January 6th, look how many people got injured or you know what I’m saying? It just seems like that’s a bigger thing but if this is what leads to it – I can’t help but wonder if there’s something we don’t know.”

In a video, Daniels said, “The king has been dethroned, he is no longer untouchable.”

Daniels Advice to ex-POTUS

“I’m so torn between being snarky and, you know… just tell the truth,” Daniels went on to offer as advice to the ex-POTUS, who is facing felony charges from the Manhattan D.A., plus probes into election interference in Georgia, his role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol, and rape claims in a separate New York civil case.

After the interview was aired, Daniels took to social media to joke that it was “accurate” the nearly 90-minute chat was the longest time she had ever been on camera and not had sex. “I think it was the most extensive one I’ve ever done and it laid to rest a lot of misinformation,” she added.

In the interview, Daniels also told Morgan about how threats against her and her family have taken on a much uglier form since the grand jury began clearly moving against again-candidate Trump in the past weeks.

For Daniels, who was set to go before the grand jury at one point and says she will gladly testify if summoned, the indictment became a bit of a non-event. “When I found out that it was coming or potentially coming, I thought that I would feel excited and vindicated, but it was kind of anti-climactic.”

