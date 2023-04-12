Halle Berry claps back on hater who criticised her bare photo

Halle Berry recently went buff for a happy hour on her balcony but she had to face a hater on social media for her nude pose.

The 56-year-old looked fit despite her age and is not afraid to show off her stunning figure. “I do what I wanna do,” she wrote in the caption.

Most of the comments on the post were positive, cheering on the “John Wick” star. However, not everyone is supportive of her photo and decided to rain the parade on the Catwoman actress.

Response to Hater

One comment caught the eye of the Oscar-winning actress. The person tweeted Berry’s nude photo writing, “Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids. Aging with dignity is no longer a thing.”

That prompted the “Monster’s Ball” star to retweet the post with her own comment, which read, “Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?”

Actress Audra McDonald was among a pack of users who shared their support for Berry in the replies of her tweet, writing, “You won the internet today with this clap back. 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾.”

Support for Berry was also plentiful in the comments of the original post, which Berry shared on Instagram. Kelly Rowland commented “YES!!!!” while Jenna Dewan wrote “Wow ! 👏🔥.”

“Big Leo energy. ThatPart,” wrote actress Meagan Good. Halle Bailey and Lena Waithe also weighed in, both with clapping hand emojis. Rapper Saweetie joined in on the praise too, calling Berry “The blueprint 💫🫶🏽💫.”

Leaving little to the imagination, Berry covered her chest with her arm and leaned over the balcony railing where she used it to cover her bottom half in shadows.

