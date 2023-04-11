Biden to rely on online “influencers” for re-election campaign

Reports suggest that President Joe Biden, who isn’t announcing his candidacy for re-election just yet, is reportedly planning to enlist an “army” of online “influencers.” They will support his re-election campaign.

However, this move aims at countering former President Donald Trump’s large social media following if he becomes the nominee. To increase the president’s support among young voters, the campaign is seeking to connect with influencers across the country who can help promote Biden’s record.

Additionally, this is for those who don’t follow his social media accounts or those of the Democratic Party. The report states that four Biden digital staffers, led by Rob Flaherty, will focus on recruiting and engaging influencers and independent content creators. They will have a base at the White House, and Flaherty will hold the same rank as press secretary.

The internet is bashing Joe Biden for his “influencer” move

Meanwhile, on paper, it does seem to be a magical solution to Biden’s problems. Moreover, conservative users are stating that the American economy is in a horrible condition. Despite this, at the same time, the President is hiring more influencers. Some are accusing Biden of “working” for China. However, this is a baseless accusation as there is no factual evidence that he is doing as such.

Twitter users are calling for a new President. One states that Americans should “vote Biden out.” Another commenter states that it is a fact that the American Dollar’s decreasing value is under acceleration under his administration. The commenter then adds that the plan is to start a massive war and hope for a win.

Furthermore, others are criticising the decline of American politicians as they are heavily promoting diversity for race and sexual orientation. Brazil, Russia and China have strict rules for their politicians to appear professional at all times. Some are speculating that these countries will overtake the G7 countries in terms of economical power.

Regardless, there will always be a divide between the conservatives and liberals. In America, it appears that both sides are at extreme ends. At the end of the day, both sides are not tolerant of their views. As the saying goes, “united we stand, divided we fall.”

