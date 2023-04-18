US government has full access to Twitter users’ private direct messages, says Elon Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk was shocked to discover that the U.S. government can read users’ private direct messages on the platform, this he claimed in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“The degree to which government agencies effectively had full access to everything that was going on on Twitter blew my mind,” Musk, who recently founded an artificial intelligence company called X.AI, told Carlson in the interview set to air on Tuesday. “I was not aware of that,” says the man who bought Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022

“Would that include people’s DMs?” Carlson asked Musk.

“Yes,” Musk replied to Carlson.

MUSK: AI Can Destroy Civilization

- Advertisement -

Musk also expressed his concern about the latest wave of artificial intelligence, referred to as A.I., telling Carlson that he believes the technology has the potential to destroy civilization.

“AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance, or bad car production in the sense that it has the potential — however, small one may regard that probability, but it is non-trivial — it has the potential for civilizational destruction,” Musk said.

The remarks come as Musk, who officially purchased the social media platform has entangled himself in another dispute with National Public Radio (NPR), an independent news organization.

NPR announced that it would let its Twitter accounts go dormant and no longer post on the social media platform in response to Twitter adding a “state-affiliated media” label to a number of media outlets that receive some public funding.

Twitter then dropped the “state-affiliated” label and changed it to “government funded,” after receiving widespread pushback from the decision.

- Advertisement -

In a statement, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said that NPR is an independent news organization, saying “If anyone were to follow their coverage, it is clear that they are indeed an independent news organization.”

The comprehensive interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson will be on air on Monday and Tuesday night.

Read More News

Photo above is from YouTube screen grab

Related Posts