Keanu Reeves shares passionate kiss with girlfriend on red carpet

John Wick star Keanu Reeves and his partner Alexandra Grant packed on the PDA in a rare red-carpet appearance on Saturday. The couple were photographed attending the 2023 Museum of Contemporary Art Gala at the Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles, California.

Reeves and his partner don’t often make public appearances, having last publicly posed together at the 2022 MOCA Gala. Reeves and Grant have been occasionally seen holding hands at events and this time they showed their love by kissing on the red carpet.

Keanu Being lovey dovey

As cameras flashed, the couple appeared to laugh and smile. The Matrix star looked handsome in a black suit with brown loafers while Grant stunned in a red halter dress with floral patterns and gold jewellery.

The two first teamed up professionally on their book, Ode to Happiness, which was published in 2011.

In 2016, they created an art book titled Shadows. The following year, they co-founded the publishing house X Artists’ Books.

They later made their debut as a couple in 2019, and walked a red carpet together in June of 2022.

Last month, Keanu Reeves spoke to PEOPLE for its One Last Thing page and opened up about his last moment of bliss — namely with his longtime love.

“A couple of days ago with my honey,” the actor said of Grant at the time. “We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

Grant On Reeves

Infamous for being private about their relationship, Grant was asked about Keanu Reeves in 2020 by British Vogue after she was pictured with the actor.

She said: ‘I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating.

‘Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question?

‘I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships’.

