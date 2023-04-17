Kylie and Chalamet sends the internet on a tailspin

Love is in the air and the celebrity media is having an amusing time with the story of Kylie Jenner spending a lot of time with Timothée Chalamet.

Are they in love? Are they getting engaged? There are so many questions but most of the reports are telling us that they are ‘warming up’ to each other and they got the right chemistry.

All this has stunned both of their fan bases and got the media on its toes right before the weekend.

Nevertheless, Kylie Jenner had a split up three months ago, but it seems like she’s adjusting quite well.

Thus, things are apparently not that serious between the two, because Kylie and Timothée have only spent a limited amount of time together, says some.

Then came the car.

What appears to be Kylie Jenner’s car was seen parked in the driveway of Timothée Chalamet’s Beverly Hills home and re-ignited rumors that the two are dating.

Jenner’s black Range Rover SUV was caught pulling up to Chalamet’s sprawling estate on Thursday afternoon, and looked like it knew exactly where it was going, reports TMZ.

This sent the rumour mill to overdrive.

True or not Kylie?

Nearly four months after calling it quits with her longtime boyfriend, Kylie Jenner, rumors are swirling that she’s found a rebound in Timothée Chalamet.

Since then, the internet has been in a tailspin trying to prove or disprove the rumors. Some pointed to a March Page Six story that claimed the duo was spotted at dinner with Kendall Jenner and her new beau, Bad Bunny.

Deux Moi posted Instagram Stories from other anonymous sources claiming that the rumored couple spent New Year’s together in Aspen, possibly went on vacation to Turk’s and Caicos in January. Jenner, of course, split with her on-and-off boyfriend and the father of her two kids, Travis Scott, around the holidays last year.

Photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

