Donald Trump says thank you to his family but leaves Melania out

Donald Trump thanked all his children after his arraignment but left his wife Melania out.

The former US president jetted back home to Mar-a-Lago and gave a speech after facing 34 counts of criminal charges in New York City.

The charges of him allegedly paying out hush money to two women including porn star Stormy Daniels has affected Melania Trump in a big way, quite understandably.

According to a report in SheFinds, Trump on his part also failed to thank Melania in his speech. In the televised speech he spoke about being unfairly prosecuted and pushed to convince his innocence while being surrounded by friends and family.

Also present were Donald Jr and Eric as well as his youngest daughter Tiffany Trump who was there with her mother his ex wife Marla Maples. Trump’s eldest Ivanka Trump was not present either as she had announced that she was moving away from politics. Neither was his youngest son Barron present.

Trump and Melania

- Advertisement -

“I have a son here who’s done a great job and I have another son here who’s done a great job; and Tiffany and Ivanka. And Barron will be great someday. He’s tall and smart. But I have a great family and they’ve done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much.”

“I have a great family and they have done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much. They have gone through hell,” he added alluding to all his legal troubles and scandals.

Despite the fact that Melania did not attend, her father Viktor Knavs was present.

One source who spoke to People magazine said, “Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone. At this stage of her life she does not want to be in the spotlight. This might explain Melania’s absence from her husband’s arraignment and public speech.

- Advertisement -

“Melania is no different from any woman. Having her husband accused of cheating on her not just once but twice is extremely disturbing.”

Read More News

Photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

Related Posts