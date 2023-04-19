Employee at child gender affirming clinic says puberty blockers WORSEN child DEPRESSION 

The topic of transitioning children at a young age by injecting them with puberty blockers is a heavily debated one. However, there is a growing movement done by a segment of the LGBTQ+ community that are vehemently against children transitioning. They call themselves, Gays Against Groomers.

The Wire states that a groundbreaking 2020 study utilises an animal model to investigate the potential neurological and psychiatric impacts of puberty-blocking drugs. Following that, the drugs are given to gender dysphoric adolescents on an experimental basis for over two decades.

The findings reveal a significant effect of leuprolide, the drug used to suppress puberty, on depression in female mice. Furthermore, it increases stress and decreases interests towards female mice in male mice. The study’s characterization of behavioural and neurobiological outcomes demonstrate, for the first time, the sex-specific effects of chronic leuprolide treatment.

What are people thinking about puberty blockers potentially worsening a child’s depression?

This is what we need people! Start blowing the whistle instead of hiding in a corner allowing these poor kids to be psychologically, emotionally, and physically abused. Do the right thing and speak out for them now. — Roo 🗽🇺🇲 (@ronnaroo88) April 17, 2023

Conservatives are stating that we need people to blow the whistle on these issues. To the conservatives, this is affecting children badly and Americans need to step up to protect the next generation.

thank you for sharing this!! — 333🤎 (@itsssaveee) April 17, 2023

Other users are sharing articles that are stating the fact that gender dysphoria is rising. Furthermore, the cost of surgery is also rising. These surgeries can cost up to $300,000, which for most is relatively unaffordable. The article also states that there is a 100,000 increase in this issue since 2013.

The issue is there are no studies. This is all just experimental. I read they didn’t track them like in a study. This is off label with no verifying safety and long term care — Monica P ☔🚀♐🤿🛸🪐 (@monipridragon12) April 17, 2023

There are some liberals stating that the employee statement is not valid due to the lack of studies that are available. However, others are stating that this is precisely why it is concerning, due to the whole issue being an experimental one. Furthermore, there is no solid plan for long term care for those that are going through gender affirming care.

