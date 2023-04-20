Backstreet Boys singer, Nick Carter sued for sexual assault

Nick Carter from the famous Backstreet Boys group is being sued for alleged sexually assault and battery. The court filing states that he used his “role, status and power as a well known singer” to allegedly groom and manipulate singer Melissa Schuman.

Schuman who filed the suit on April 18, (yesterday) said that Carter drugged and assaulted her at his apartment in Santa Monica in 2003 when he was 18 years old.

Backstreet Boys Man And Flunitrazepam

According to a Sky news report the duo were both filming the The Hollow together when Carter invited Schuman and another friend to his flat to play video games. She claims that this was when he added some “flunitrazepam or similar drug” to her alcoholic beverage.

Flunitrazepam is a date rape drug. Schuman alleged Carter made her masturbate for him and forced himself on her despite her saying no repeatedly. She said that Carter continued to “intimidate, blame and harass” her after the incident.

“Defendant Carter’s conduct exceeded all bounds of decency and is odious and utterly intolerable in a civilized society. Defendant Carter’s conduct including sexual assault and internet intimidation, caused emotional distress in Plaintiff and this emotional distress was and continues to be severe,” reads the lawsuit.

- Advertisement -

Schuman says that she continues to suffer from depression, anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder.

Carter Counter Suit

The attorney for the Backstreet Boys singer, Liane K Wakayama said that he would be filing a counter suit against her allegations. “Melissa Schuman has been peddling this tale for many years, but her allegation was false when she first made it back in 2017- and it still is.

“A judge in Nevada recently ruled, after reviewing the extensive evidence we laid out, that there are strong grounds for Nick Carter to proceed with his lawsuit against Ms Schuman for plotting to damage, defame and extort Nick, his associates, his friends and his family.

“In light of our progress in Nevada, this kind of response is at once both predictable and pathetic. But this PR stunt won’t shake Nick from his determination to hold Ms Schuman and her co-conspirators to account for the immeasurable pain and suffering their extortionate conduct has caused.”

Read More News

- Advertisement -

Photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts