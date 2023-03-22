Bad Bunny sued over alleged relationship with Kendall Jenner?

Associated Press reported that Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is being sued by his former girlfriend for $40 million over his use of her voice recording allegedly without her consent.

But sources are saying the ex-girlfriend is allegedly going after Bad Bunny after the latter started dating supermodel Kendall Jenner.

Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican rapper and singer, has made headlines for his alleged romance with supermodel Kendall Jenner.

Rumors of their relationship began to circulate after they were seen kissing at a West Hollywood private club last week.

Although the couple has yet to publicly confirm their relationship, fans have speculated about their romance.

Despite the legal issues, Bad Bunny is still making waves in the music industry. He has received several Grammy Awards and has worked with some of the industry’s biggest names, including Cardi B and J Balvin. His distinct blend of reggaeton, Latin trap, and other genres has earned him a worldwide following.

In terms of his rumoured romance with Jenner, the two were recently seen leaving Beyoncé and Jay-Oscars Z’s afterparty together. Whether or not they will confirm their romance in the near future remains to be seen, but for now, the two continue to keep fans guessing.

Carliz De La Cruz Hernandez, Bad Bunny’s former girlfriend, is suing him for $40 million, claiming that the Puerto Rican megastar used a recording of her voice without permission.

Hernandez, who dated Bad Bunny from 2011 to 2016, recorded a voice note in 2015 that said “Bad Bunny, baby,” which she claims was used without her permission in the introduction to the song “Pa Ti” and later in “Dos Mil 2016” on Bad Bunny’s latest album. According to the lawsuit, Hernandez’s use of her voice has caused her anxiety and distress because strangers constantly remind her of the incident.

