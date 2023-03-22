Bad Bunny getting sued by ex-girlfriend for $40 million

The legendary rapper, Bad Bunny is currently being sued by his ex-girlfriend for allegedly using a voice recording of her saying a catchphrase. The catchphrase “Bad Bunny baby,” is allegedly in two songs and the ex-girlfriend is not happy about it and wants $40 million as compensation.

According to Billboard, Carliz De La Cruz Hernández is filing a lawsuit in Puerto Rico alleging that her voice recording is in Bad Bunny’s songs, live performances, radio, television, or any other form of media without her legal agreement. She claims that the use of the recording violates moral rights under U.S. copyright law, which requires a licence for any amount of sound recording sampling.

Furthermore, there is a similar law in Puerto Rico which is Ley de Derechos Morales de Autor. Additionally, she argues that the unauthorised commercial use of the recording exploits her voice and identity. She adds that this is violating her right to self-image under the Ley del Derecho sobre la Propia Imagen.

Reactions to Bad Bunny getting sued by his ex

Knowing that he cheated on her even when she was driving him to his shows and helping him with his career while he was still a nobody… I’m rooting for her pic.twitter.com/W3dlTdr5XG — Jonny🦕 (@thejmv4) March 21, 2023

Fans are giving support towards Carliz, his ex-girlfriend. The claims about their relationship is of course alleged as many are claiming that he cheats on his ex. Furthermore, others state that the ex-girlfriend drove him around town for his performances before he was famous. These claims are the reason why many are supporting her instead of him.

Nah it was disrespectful only offering her 2k and she said no. In addition to getting cheated on ??? Best believe I’m getting my lick back too if I were her. She did not go to law school for nothing — Kay.x (@kaityarenas12) March 21, 2023

- Advertisement -

There are some claiming that she is asking for too much, which is a subject for debate. A fan claims that she needs to be thankful that Bad Bunny is remotely allegedly, even placing her audio as an homage. Regardless, others are stating that he attempted to provide some “hush” money to her and that she deserves better.

let’s be real .. how much do you know a person should get for 8 secs of their voice being on a track ? — One Of The Joneses 🦄 (@Thurzday_) March 21, 2023

Questions on how much she deserves to get in cash. This is especially when her voice is supposedly in the music for eight seconds. Moreover, netizens feel that $40 million is too much for her to seek as damages. However, many do believe that she deserves at least some compensation for her possible contribution to his song.

Read More News

- Advertisement -





Related Posts