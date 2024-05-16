Barret Blade will leave U.S. with Stormy Daniels if Trump walks free

Barret Blade, Stormy Daniels’s husband, is deeply concerned about their future in the United States as the legal battle involving former President Donald Trump intensifies.

Blade expressed his worries during a candid interview with Erin Burnett on CNN, highlighting the potential consequences if Trump is not convicted of crimes related to the hush-money scandal. Whether or not the verdict is “guilty,” his wife will still suffer, Blade said.

Daniels recently took the stand in New York, providing graphic testimony and confronting Trump for the first time since their alleged 2006 affair.

Barret Blade/Stormy Daniels: Leaving U.S.?

Blade’s response was somber when asked about their plans if Trump is acquitted. If it’s not guilty, we’ve got to decide what to do. There’s a good chance we’ll probably leave this country,” he stated.

Blade also reflected on the challenges that would persist even if Trump is found guilty. “She’ll still have to deal with all the hate,” he said. “From his followers’ perspective, she will be the reason he’s guilty, so it’s not a win-win situation either way.”

Discussing Daniels’ aspirations, Blade shared, “She wants to move past this. We just want to live normal lives, but I don’t know if that will ever be possible. It breaks my heart.”

During the trial, Daniels’ character came under intense scrutiny. Trump’s legal team undermined her credibility by focusing on her adult film industry career. Attorney Susan Necheles accused Daniels of fabrication saying, “You have a lot of experience in making phony stories about sex appear real.”

Daniels firmly countered, “That’s not how I would put it. The sex in the films is very much real, just like what happened to me in that room.”

As the trial unfolds, the outcome remains uncertain, leaving Stormy Daniels and Barret Blade in anxious anticipation about their future in the United States.

