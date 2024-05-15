;
Mothers of beauty queens reveal reasons behind pageant resignations

ByGemma Iso

May 15, 2024
In the aftermath of the recent shocking resignations that sent ripples through the pageant community, the mothers of the reigning Miss USA and Miss Teen USA are speaking out in a candid and eye-opening interview on “Good Morning America.”

Barbara Srivastava, mother of UmaSofia Srivastava who stepped down as Miss Teen USA 2023, expressed that the dream job for her daughter had turned into a nightmare.

The decision to relinquish the prestigious titles came as a result of a toxic work environment, according to the two beauty queens and their mothers.

Mothers’ shocking revelations

Following former Miss USA Noelia Voigt’s announcement of her resignation, a cryptic message spelling out “I am silenced” caught the attention of supporters. Noelia’s mother, Jackeline Voigt, highlighted the struggles her daughter faced, including allegations of harassment and poor management within the Miss USA organization.

The troubling accounts shed light on the alleged mistreatment and harmful culture within the pageant world, prompting calls for transparency and change. The voices of these courageous young women, supported by their mothers, are now advocating for a safe and supportive environment for all participants in beauty pageants.

As the Miss USA organization addresses the claims and vows to foster a healthier environment, the brave stance taken by Noelia and UmaSofia is empowering a larger conversation about speaking out against mistreatment and standing up for what is right.

Advocating for change

Their stories serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of using one’s voice, even in the face of adversity. The resignation of these talented individuals has not only sparked introspection within the pageant industry but has also ignited a movement toward empowerment and authenticity.

The courage displayed by these young women and their mothers resonates beyond the confines of the pageant world, inspiring others to advocate for change and uphold their values, no matter the sacrifice.

