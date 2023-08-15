Miss Universe scandal in Indonesia rocks the beauty scene

The renowned Miss Universe Organization has severed its connections with PT Capella Swastika Karya, the Indonesian franchisee, and its National Director, Poppy Capella, and canceled a highly anticipated beauty pageant in Malaysia. These decisions came after a wave of serious allegations of sexual harassment surfaced, leaving the global pageant scene shaken.

The MUO took this step in response to the distressing accounts of six contestants from the Miss Universe Indonesia pageant, who lodged complaints with the police.

Disappointment

They alleged that local organizers demanded they undergo demeaning “body checks” that involved disrobing down to their underwear in front of a crowded room, including men. Shockingly, five of the contestants disclosed that they were then subjected to topless photographs.

Expressing its disappointment, the MUO affirmed on social media that such actions were in direct contradiction to their brand’s ethical standards. The incident prompted them to swiftly disassociate from the Indonesian franchisee, while also canceling the upcoming Miss Universe Malaysia pageant. This move was attributed to the shared license between the two countries.

As the fallout continues, the organization declared that the Indonesian winner of the 2023 title, Fabienne Nicole Groeneveld, would still get her chance to participate in the international Miss Universe pageant, which is scheduled to take place in El Salvador later this year.

The scandal has rocked the Indonesian beauty scene, as PT Capella Swastika Karya, an esteemed beauty company, had taken over the Miss Universe Indonesia license from Yayasan Putri Indonesia (YPI), an Indonesian foundation that had held the license for three decades.

Miss Universe partners

Poppy Capella, the founder of the company, vehemently denied any involvement in the controversial examinations, asserting her opposition to any form of “violence and sexual harassment.”

The Miss Universe Organization’s public statement expressed gratitude to the brave Indonesian contestants who came forward with their stories. They underscored that Miss Universe pageants do not require any specific body measurements, such as height, weight, or dimensions, for participation. Alongside their apologies to the affected women, they pledged to reevaluate their franchise agreement and policies to prevent such egregious conduct in the future.

