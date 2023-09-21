Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spotted hugging

On Friday, former spouses Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted sharing a warm embrace inside a car in Los Angeles. Garner leaned towards Affleck from the backseat, offering an affectionate squeeze, and Affleck reciprocated, smiling and bidding her farewell. Their eldest daughter, Seraphina, was also in the car with them. Affleck and Garner, who share three children together (Seraphina, Violet, and Samuel), have maintained a friendly co-parenting relationship since their divorce. They were initially married in 2005 and announced their separation a decade later.

Garner too moved on

Since their divorce, both have moved on to new relationships. Garner is presently dating businessman John Miller, while Affleck is married to Jennifer Lopez. Interestingly, Affleck and Lopez had previously dated and were engaged nearly two decades ago, prior to his marriage to Garner. During this time, Lopez was also married and divorced, having twins Max and Emme with singer Marc Anthony.

Lopez has openly discussed how she and Affleck are working to blend their families together and has praised the cooperative parenting dynamic between Garner and her husband. In a November 2022 interview with Vogue, Lopez commended Garner as “an amazing co-parent” and highlighted their effective teamwork in raising their children.

Setting an example

She emphasized the delicate nature of the transition for the kids, who are teenagers, and the importance of handling it with care. Lopez expressed her hope to create a situation where Affleck’s children see her as a new ally, and her own children see him in the same light—a person who genuinely loves and cares for them while offering a different perspective.

She also shared her parenting philosophy, aiming to maintain boundaries with respect and to be an ally to her children rather than instilling fear in them. Lopez believes in setting an example for her kids that they can admire and look up to, as this was something she wished for when she was young.

The photo above is from: Instagram/Jennifer Garner